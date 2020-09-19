Virtual Trivia Tournament

press release: Project Home fundraiser, hosted by Celebrations Entertainment.

- A Zoom link will be available, on this page, to access the program and trivia tournament. **With the expected number of participants, trivia players will need to be randomly sorted into teams the night of the event. So you may end up on a team with people you know and with people you don't know. I guess this has now turned into a networking event for some people too! We're sorry there isn’t an feasible way to keep teams together, but we hope everyone will enjoy meeting new people and collaborating with old friends, all while helping raise money for Project Home!

Group Health Cooperative (our Trivia Tournament Sponsor) will donate $50 for each correct answer from each trivia team!

- A 2nd link will be listed to view the online auction. Please head into the auction early to look over the list of items prior to 7pm; the auction will be live from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

- Donations are accepted (and greatly appreciated!) and can be made on Project Home's website (DONATE HERE) or through the "Donate" button on the auction site.

Schedule for the event: