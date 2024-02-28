media release: Every Wednesday night Working Draft hosts its house-made Trivia. Mat has been Trivia Master for years and comes up with creative and challenging questions.

The top three teams win WDBC gift cards and the last place team gets to pick one category for the next week.

Seats fill up fast, so we recommend getting here early.

And we always have a food truck popping up, so you can enjoy some delicious dinner along with your tasty brews (and brain-bending questions)!