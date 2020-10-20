ONLINE: Trivia

press release: Join us Tuesday, October 20 or Nov. 17, for Trivia Night and test your historical knowledge. Sign up as individuals or as a team and go head to head with other players from around the state. This free event will be based on 4 rounds of trivia, with each round focusing on topics associated with Wisconsin military history, to include: history, pop culture, names and places, events, and fun facts.

For this virtual trivia night, you will need to download the Kahoot! app. This app will allow for the multiple choice questions we will use during each round. Simply log onto Kahoot.it the night of the event and we will provide the access code…nothing to download and it’s easy to use. Lots of fun will be had by all and prizes are given to the top 3 players/teams.

This event is an educational component of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and is made possible by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.

REGISTER for Oct. 20

REGISTER for Nov. 17