media release: Kick off the fall season at Movies at The Glen. The fun begins at 4 PM with classic yard games and a special appearance by the Girl Scouts of America, offering activities for all ages. At 5 PM, enjoy an outdoor screening of Trolls Band Together, packed with catchy tunes, heartwarming moments, and plenty of colorful fun. It’s a free, family-friendly event full of energy—don’t miss this perfect start to fall at The Glen!