media release: Music Mondays 2024: Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our wall and to the streets. Free music – Pay what you can food cart – Unlimited fun! Mondays 5:00—7:00 p.m.

June 10 – Trophy Husbands

What first began as a cocktail lounge jazz group (originally called The Oxfords then Nathan Gerlach & Friends), the Trophy Husbands has evolved into a finely tuned band.

The group originally met performing for worship services at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, in the late 2000's, where many of them still perform today. With tight harmonies and creative arrangements of covers, the band enjoys opening up songs for improvised solos and taking Top 40 hits and making instrumental arrangements of them.