Trophy Sale

media release: The Nationwide Trophy Recycling Program is having a fundraiser on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

They will have hundreds of rebuilt trophies for sale made of recycled parts. The funds support the operating costs of the recycling program to ensure sustainability. A wide range of trophies from vintage to modern day and all sizes are available.

The program keeps trophies from the landfills while giving them FREE to nonprofits nationwide. Trophy prices range from $3 to $125.

The fundraiser is from 9 AM to 1 PM at 6670 Odana Road in Market Square, Madison.