"Trouble in Tahiti" + "The Seven Deadly Sins" Preview

press release: Join Madison Opera for a free digital preview of Trouble in Tahiti / The Seven Deadly Sins, as General Director Kathryn Smith gives a multimedia presentation on Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Weill, the history of their pieces, and our upcoming production

Ask questions in advance here or watch live on October 13 and join the conversation via YouTube

After the livestream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.

