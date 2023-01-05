Online
"Trouble in Tahiti" + "The Seven Deadly Sins" Preview
press release: Join Madison Opera for a free digital preview of Trouble in Tahiti / The Seven Deadly Sins, as General Director Kathryn Smith gives a multimedia presentation on Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Weill, the history of their pieces, and our upcoming production
Ask questions in advance here or watch live on October 13 and join the conversation via YouTube.
After the livestream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.
