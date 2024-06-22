media release: Come check out Troy Farm and Gardens at our Troy Farm Community Welcome Event! Whether you are a regular who wants to enjoy the land in a new and fun way or you haven't been to Troy Farm and Gardens yet, come join us for an afternoon of community fun on the land. We will be hosting various activities including:

Composting workshop

Mini farm market

U-pick medicinal herb garden access

Land tour

Troy Farm community visioning activity

Food

Family friendly activities!

For more information about other events, visit https://rootedwi.org/get- involved/events-calendar/

For general information about Troy Farm and Rooted, visit www.rootedwi.org

You can also send an email to: troyfarm@rootedwi.org