press release: Join us for a screening of The True Cost (92 minutes) followed by a panel discussion featuring local experts (Fair Indigo, Lev Apparel and Change Boutique) as we evaluate the current realities of the fast fashion industry. Together, we will explore the ways in which companies and organizations can create more equitable, sustainable and just fashion brands that create wellbeing for all.

6:00-8:30pm, Monday December 2, 2019, Anderson Auditorium, Edgewood College

FREE