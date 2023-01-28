True Name, Moritat, Threadmaker

media release: Madison’s True Name: dark, psych-pop w/tinges of '80s indie/post-punk weirdness. Ft. members of Educational Davis, The Drain + Crackity Jones.

https://truename.bandcamp.com

MORITAT (CHI)

@moritatmusic : Complex, lush avant/art-rock trio.

“…woozy/warped keyboard sounds and syncopated krauty rhythms, it's off-kilter pop that owes a little to their hometown's post-rock heritage…” -Brooklyn Vegan

“…Their music has been called art rock and avant pop, but it's more their own sound than that. Often compared to Stereolab, Blonde Redhead, Yo La Tengo and Tortoise, their songwriting bond spans over a decade together, through three official albums and many other releases, always pushing at the musical boundaries.”

https://moritat.bandcamp.com

THREADMAKER: A Madison super group! A punk noise jazz catharsis collective, with members of Coordinated Suicides, Caryatids, Bron Sage, Tyranny is Tyranny, and more.

https://threadmaker.bandcamp.com

21+

FREE but suggested donation: $5-$10, especially for our touring band. Gas is expensive and these folks work hard! It’s most appreciated!