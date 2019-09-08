press release: What does “True North” mean to you?

To us, it’s personal. Not only does it speak to where we are, both within Madison and on the land at Troy, it also speaks to the community we envision on the north side.

True North at Troy is a celebration of gratitude for this special green and growing place, fostering joy among neighbors. Admission is free to this community event.

An entertainment stage featuring local artists and performers, local food vendors, hands-on activities for all ages, Chocolate Shop Ice Cream, a grab-bag drawing, hand-made pottery and more await.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Willy St. Co-op

Great Dane Brew Pub

Tornado Steakhouse

Culligan Total Water

The Chocolate Shop

Watch for updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/557955015030351/