Truncate, Softcore Mikey, Miz Highlee

media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present VINYL and BASS on first Fridays Monthly.

This Ain't No Joke!

TRUNCATE of Los Angeles (Truncate, Blueprint, DJs and Beers) the deep dark raw side of techno and house. 3HR extended set!

SOFTCORE MIKEY of Madison (JiggyJamz) minimal beats and breaks

MIZ HIGHLEE of Delavan (A Kult) big D techno and house

$15 / 21+. Tickets at door only. Free parking in the venue lot and on street.

Vinyl and Bass is a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all.

COVID policy: As of March 1 vaccination card and/or masks are NOT REQUIRED for entry. Vinyl and Bass is open to all once again!

For those who can't make it in person, Vinyl and Bass will be live streamed on Twitch. If you watch please tip if you can to help with production costs. https://www.twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608.

Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous fridays. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/