media release: Good Shepherd hosts twelfth Annual “Trunk or Treat” at two locations this weekend

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church –The parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s two campuses in Madison and Verona should be filled with trick-or-treaters this weekend as the church hosts it’s twelfth annual Trunk or Treat event. And for the first time, children will be able to come to church wearing their costumes before taking part in the fun.

The event will happen in the parking lot of Good Shepherd’s Madison campus, 5701 Raymond Road, from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 28. The event will also happen at the church’s Verona location, 7291 County Highway PD, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, October 29. The Verona event will happen immediately after the church’s 10 a.m. service in Verona.

“We have always seen Trunk or Treat as a way to bring communities together in a safe and fun environment,” said Good Shepherd Pastor of Community Partnerships Dara Schuller-Hanson. “This year, we hope that by allowing children to bring their costumes to church, they can experience firsthand the power of God’s love, before going out and experiencing the fun of Halloween.”

The Good Shepherd’s Holy Cow food truck will also be at the event handing out treats for children.

In the event of inclement weather Saturday, the event will move inside to Peterson Hall inside Good Shepherd Madison’s campus. Sunday, the event would move inside to the lobby of Good Shepherd’s Verona location.

The church is looking for more than 50 participants to decorate their vehicle or trunk and provide candy to serve 200 children for the events in Madison and Verona. You do not need to be a member to attend the event, or to host a trunk. People that want to participate in the event can email Director of Outreach Rick Thomas at rthomas@gslcwi.com.