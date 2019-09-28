press release: USA | 1991 | 35mm | 105 min.

Director: Hal Hartley

Cast: Martin Donovan, Adrienne Shelley, Edie Falco

Nearly 30 years after its original release, Hartley’s signature work stands as one of the essential American independent films of the pre-Tarantino era. On Long Island, a pregnant high schooler (Shelly) and an unemployed electronics whiz (Donovan, in his first of many collaborations with the director), meet after being kicked out of their respective homes. These misfits form a deadpan bond in Hartley’s inimitably exacting fashion, anchoring a sincerely cynical comedy that is at turns laugh-out-loud funny and surprisingly poignant. A newly struck 35mm print, courtesy of the Chicago Film Society, will be introduced by CFS’s co-founders Julian Antos and Becca Hall.

New Restorations: From the ridiculous (the Marx Bros.’ Horse Feathers) to the sublime (Claude Berri’s moving The Two of Us), our August-December calendar features more than a half dozen other programs of digital restorations not already included in one of our other series. A selection of features and documentaries from around the world and throughout cinema history, the highlight of this series will be an October 31 program of silent movies curated by The New York Times' film critic Mahohla Dargis.