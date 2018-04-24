press release: Think selling your home just means sticking a "For Sale" sign in your yard? Think again!

Lindsay Koch from Stark Company Realtors invites you to a fun and informative lunch about what it takes to sell your home quickly, profitably, and how to avoid common pitfalls along the way. Whether you are downsizing or looking to move out of your starter home, Lindsay will explain the process and promises to leave you with a clearer picture of the selling process and a belly full of sweet treats!

This FREE event will be held on April 24th from 11:30am-12:30pm at Heritage Senior Living: 111 Owen Rd., Monona, WI

Presented by Lindsay Koch: 608-443-4814 LKoch@Starkhomes.com

RSVP is helpful so we know how much food to serve, but feel free to swing by as well!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ truths-and-tips-about-selling- your-home-tickets-44892189748