media release: Sun. Oct. 2, 12:00 Noon – 3:00 pm, James Madison Park Shelter (corner of Blair and E. Gorham) Tuath Baladna: Our Country's Heritage, a Celebration of Palestinian Culture! Celebrate Palestine's olive harvest and rich cultural traditions at this free public event with Palestinian food, music, poetry, and a henna demonstration. Firket Al-Azdeekah, an amazing group of dancers and musicians from Chicago will be performing Palestinian Debka, and you’ll have a chance to learn about Palestinian tatreez embroidery and make a lovely star to take home with you! Shop for Palestinian embroidery, jewelry, ceramics, olive oil, olive oil soap and spices. Presented by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, UW Students for Justice in Palestine, Playgrounds for Palestine-Madison Chapter, Palestine Partners, Madison for Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison. More info? Email: palestinepartners4justice@ gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/408856831287337