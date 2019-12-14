press release: 2019 is the 46th anniversary for TUBACHRISTMAS concerts/events which are presented throughout the world. TUBACHRISTMAS was conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, born on Christmas Day, 1902, and principal tubist of the Chicago Symphony for over 30 years. Through the legendary William J. Bell we reflect on our heritage and honor all great artists/teachers whose legacy has given us high performance standards, well structured pedagogy, professional integrity, personal values and a camaraderie envied by all other instrumentalists. The first TUBACHRISTMAS was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on Sunday, December 22, 1974. Traditional Christmas music performed at the first TUBACHRISTMAS was arranged by American composer Alec Wilder who ironically died on Christmas Eve, 1980. Wilder composed many solo and ensemble compositions for tuba and euphonium. He was a loyal supporter of every effort to improve the literature and public image of our chosen instruments. Through Alec Wilder we express our respect and gratitude to all composers who continue to embrace our instruments with their compositions and contribute to the ever-growing solo and ensemble repertoire for tuba and euphonium.

Performers: Tuba and Euphonium players of all ages from all around the area, last year 200, ranging in age from 8 to 80!

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Times: For audience, 2:30 PM, but come early to get the best view!

For performers, registration 12N-1PM , rehearsal 1PM - 2PM, then walk one block to the Capitol for the 2:30 performance

Venue/Location: For audience, the State Capitol Rotunda

For Performers, registration and rehearsal is at First United Methodist Church just one block north of the Capitol, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, then performance in the Capitol Rotunda...Performers PLEASE BRING A STAND, and light if needed.

Cost or Price: For audience, FREE!!!

For Performers, registration is $10, and, if you haven't kept your music from previous years, or this is your first time, music is $20 or $25 for the large print edition. Coordinator is STEVE TWEED, AT (608)575-4296 and 1bbtubas@gmail.com.

More information about TubaChristmas around the world can be found at

www.tubachristmas.com