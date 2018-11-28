Tudor Holiday Dinner Concert

× Expand Patrick Gorman directing the chorus in a performance of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" during the 2014 Tudor Holiday Concert series in Great Hall.

press release:

The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison and the Wisconsin Union invite you to the 85th Annual Tudor Holiday Dinner Concerts in Great Hall of the historic Wisconsin Memorial Union. Enjoy fine dining, old English pageantry, and choral presentations by the Philharmonic Chorus under the direction of Dr. Patrick Gorman. The concert dates are Nov. 28, 29, 30, December 1 & 2, making a great start to the holiday series. Ticket sales begin Oct. 22 with special early bird pricing through Nov. 6. For more information: https://union.wisc.edu/ tudordinners.

5:30 pm Wassail bowl and hors d'oeuvres

6:30 - 9 pm Boar’s Head Presentation, Grand Processional & caroling, Banquet Ceremonial & Dinner, Figgy Pudding Ceremonial & Yuletide Toast.