media release: In July, Cafe CODA presents "Tuesday Bluedays Series" on 7/2, 7/9, 7/16 & 7/23, hosted by a house band led by Bruce Wasserstrom, with Don Rembert, Terry Galloway and Joe Iaquinto, (John Bayless on 7/16).

Bring your instrument for an opportunity to sit in with the house band for a song or two.

Admission: $5 (Pay at the bar)