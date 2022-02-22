CANCELED: Tuesday Trash/Recycling Collection

press release: The Streets Division will not be collecting trash and recycling on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 due to icy conditions on roads as well as the slippery conditions on driveways and sidewalks. Instead of collecting trash and recycling, the Streets Division will be reassigning staff to assist with the ongoing effort to apply sand for traction on residential streets.

Residents with a scheduled Tuesday collection day should place their carts out for pickup by 6:30am on Wednesday, February 23. If you have a Tuesday collection day and have already placed your cart to the curb, you may leave it in place.

Streets Division crews will begin making up the canceled collection Wednesday morning. Depending on weather conditions, the make-up collection may not be completed until Thursday, February 24.

Additional Information

For more information about winter resources and storm responses, visit the City of Madison’s winter website, www.cityofmadison.com/winter.

For more information about Streets Division’s solid waste collections and other services, visit the Streets Division’s website, www.cityofmadison.com/streets.