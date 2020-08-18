ONLINE: Tuesdays with Forward

press release: Tuesdays With Forward returns August 18 with special guest Brent Hazelton! Until then, catch up on our best episodes, available anytime on YouTube and Facebook.

Since April, Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray has gone online to talk shop with Wisconsin theater artists and arts leaders, with live questions from our audiences. Here are just a few of our distinguished guests:

Carrie Van Hallgren - American Players Theatre

Andrew Sewell - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

2020 Wisconsin Wrights playwrights

Kelley Faulkner - Actor and Central VP of Actors' Equity

Keysha Monique Mabra & Anwar Floyd-Pruitt - State Street Mural Artists

Sarah Marty - Bolz Center for Arts Administration

Missed the conversation? Check out our library of livestreams on our YouTube channel or Facebook videos page and view them anytime.