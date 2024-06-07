media release: The Republican Party of Dane County (Dane GOP) today announced the group is welcoming to Windsor four-term Hawaii Congresswoman and 2020 Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard, a combat veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, to share with local residents insights revealed in her first book, now a NYT Bestseller, For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind. The book is #1 on Amazon for its genre, has made the New York Times Bestseller List two weeks in a row, and is topping charts for sales and 5-star reviews with Amazon and USA Today.

Friday, June 7, 2024, 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Lake Windsor Country Club, 4628 Golf Drive, Windsor, WI 53598

5:30 PM RECEPTION WITH TULSI FOR VIP GUESTS

6:30 PM GENERAL COCKTAIL RECEPTION

6:50 PM PLEDGE + PRAYER

7:00 PM DINNER + SPEAKERS

7:30 PM KEYNOTE

In her bestselling book, Tulsi Gabbard details what drove her to leave the Democrat Party behind and why she’s urging freedom-loving Americans to do the same, “I have always been an independent-minded person but became a Democrat when I first ran for office because I saw a party that stood up for the little guy, free speech, and civil liberties. That party is no more.”

Today that party is unrecognizable: undermining free speech, antagonistic to people of faith, hostile to the police and law and order, suspicious of law-abiding Americans, supporting open borders, and using the country’s national security apparatus to target political opponents.

Now an Independent, Tulsi Gabbard calls on those who love America to stand up for peace, defend freedom, and protect the people’s democratic republic from those seeking to undermine it at every turn. With deep conviction and love for her country, Tulsi Gabbard said, “It’s time to leave the Democrat Party behind. I look forward to meeting with folks in Windsor on June 7 to continue this important conversation.”

The upcoming event is open to the public, but space is limited and filling up fast. Attendees are required to register in advance. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit:

https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/dane-gop/an-evening-with-tulsi-gabbard

For Love of Country is available in bookstores nationwide and online in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear from Tulsi Gabbard and gain deeper insight into the values that unite us as Americans.