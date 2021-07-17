× Expand Tumbledown Shack (left to right): Thea Whitman, Jacob Grace, Gregg Sanford, Eric Booth.

press release: Bierock is proud to present live music from Madison’s own Tumbledown Shack, performing the 3rd Saturday of each month as part of the Bierock Residency Series.

Their inaugural performance takes place on Saturday July 17, 2021 from 8 to 10 p.m. with a follow-up show occurring on August 21. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.

Tumbledown Shack plays amped-up acoustic music inspired by the Grateful Dead, classic rock, and traditional folk.