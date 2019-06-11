Tunes on Tuesdays

press release: Join your neighbors in an evening stroll through the northern part of the Conservancy while enjoying acoustic music played by local musicians. No RSVP needed, but please check our Facebook page for cancellation notification if the weather looks iffy.

Today's musicians and locations include: Orchid Heights Park 6-8 PM: Jackie Ernst. The Springs 6-7 PM: Katie Frye and Mia Chapman, 7-8 PM: Paul Stiegler. The Homestead Site 6-7 PM: Paul Stiegler, 7-8 PM: Shagbark Hickory. Base of Fredricks Hill 6-8 PM: The Artesians.