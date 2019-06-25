Tunes on Tuesdays

Pheasant Branch Creek Conservancy, Middleton 4864 Pheasant Branch Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Join your neighbors in an evening stroll through the northern part of the Conservancy while enjoying acoustic music played by local musicians. No RSVP needed, but please check our Facebook page for cancellation notification if the weather looks iffy.

Today's musicians and locations include: Orchid Heights Park 6-7 PM: Patricia Stone, 7-8 PM: Douglas Paul. The Springs 6-8 PM: Jim Koomar and Russ Sharpswain. The Homestead Site 6-8 PM: Michelle Sharpswain.

Pheasant Branch Creek Conservancy, Middleton 4864 Pheasant Branch Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
