press release: The Festival Foods Turkey Trot is the perfect guilt-free solution for eating your weight in mashed potatoes.

The Festival Foods Turkey Trot allows participants to partake in either the timed 5-mile run, untimed 2-mile fun run, or an untimed 2-mile walk and is open to everyone of all ages and abilities. Don’t forget to bring your favorite cuddly companion for the 2-mile Dog Jog.

Make sure you use the hashtag #FestivalFoodsTurkeyTrot when adding photos to social media — we want to see your smiling faces!

Shirts and bibs can be picked up at Warner Park inside the Madison Mallards’ “Duck Pond” Stadium (follow the signs) between 2—6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Trot starts promptly at 8:00 a.m. with two different start lines. Be sure you are in the correct area to ensure you are on the right course. If you are a 5-mile participant but you line up at the 2-mile start line, you will end up on the 2-mile course and will not be chip timed. Slow movers and strollers are asked to line up at the back of their respective group. Dogs will line up after all other participants on the 2-mile course.

Wave One: 5-Mile Run

Wave Two: 2-Mile Fun Run

Wave Three: 2-Mile Walk

Wave Four: Dog Jog

Registration Fees

Early Bird Fees (through Oct. 31)

Adults: $25 | Children (under 18): $15

Regular Fees (Nov. 1–21)

Adults: $30 | Children (under 18): $15

Race Eve/Day (Nov. 24–25)*

Adults: $35 | Children (under 18): $15