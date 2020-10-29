ONLINE: The Turn of the Screw

press release: APT offers a FREE pop-up play reading of The Turn of the Screw, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the story by Henry James.

There are a few important notes that accompany this play reading:

  • Shortly after submitting your registration, you'll receive a link to watch the play reading.
  • The Turn of the Screw will become available Thursday, October 29. It will be available to view for 24 hours -  12 midnight to 11:59 pm CT only. 
  • Due to contractual constraints, this event is limited to 350 viewers. 

If you have questions or problems with the link or email, contact info@americanplayers.org.

