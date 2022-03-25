Madison Ballet, 7 pm on 3/25 & 4/1, 2 & 7 pm on 3/26 & 4/2 and 2 pm, 3/27 & 4/3, Overture Center-Promenade Hall. $32-$18.

media release: Madison Ballet closes its Ruby Anniversary Season with Turning Pointe, a program which embraces ballet in all its facets: from classical repertoire to new works that redefine the art form.

Turning Pointe will feature a restaging of works the company’s popular “Lift Every Voice” film series, and Gerald Arpino’s 1986 Birthday Variations will be a fitting celebration to honor outgoing Artistic Director Sara Stewart Schumann. As the title implies, Turning Pointe celebrates the company’s past, while it steps into a brilliant future.

Tickets may be purchased online at madisonballet.org or by calling the Overture Center Box Office at (608) 258-4141. Your ticket purchase directly supports the artists and staff involved in this season’s productions.

The 2021/2022 season is sponsored by the City of Madison, Dane Arts, Wisconsin Arts Board, Pleasant Rowland, Frautchi, ONB, Park Hotel, US Bank, Big Dreamers United, Neckerman Insurance, Quarles and Brady, and Mike Quieto.

For nearly 40 years, Madison Ballet has been an integral part of the vibrant Dane County arts community. Full scale productions of inspiring traditional ballets, innovative contemporary performances, and the timeless holiday tradition of “The Nutcracker” reach more than 13,000 people each year. The School of Madison Ballet empowers students of all ages and skill levels with the poise, confidence, discipline, and fundamental life skills intrinsic to the study of dance. Outreach programming, presented in partnership with dozens of local school and community groups, enriches thousands of young people’s lives by introducing them to the joy of dance.