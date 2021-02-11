ONLINE: Turtle Island Confederacies: Relationships and Balance

× Expand Troye Fox/UW-Milwaukee Margaret Ann Noodin is a professor in the College of Letters and Science at UW-Milwaukee.

press release: Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters Roots of Democracy Series lecture, by Rebecca Webster, Margaret Ann Noodin, and Richard Monette

Democracy flourished on the North American continent well before any of the American founding fathers were born. Around 800 CE, the Three Fires Confederacy of the Anishinaabe and, later, between 1450 and 1660 CE, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy were established as models of participatory democracy, sustaining peace and cooperation between Indigenous people for many generations.

Join the Wisconsin Academy via Zoom for a Roots of Democracy Series discussion with three First Nations scholars who will explore the conditions that gave rise to these two confederacies and the lessons we can learn from their approaches to democratic principles. This online discussion and Q&A is open to the public with advance online registration (Zoom information is provided upon registration).

