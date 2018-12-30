press release: Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series.

$2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

The Twa Dogs perform traditional Celtic folk music on whistle and accordion. Their original all-acoustic arrangements include toe-tapping jigs and reels along with heartfelt ballads. The Twa Dogs combine classical music training with a love of folk music and a casual, down-to-earth approach to performance. Named after a poem by Robert Burns, The Twa Dogs means simply "the two dogs."