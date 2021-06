press release: Silver Batal and the Water Dragon Races by K.D. Halbrook (Ages 9-12)

Monday, July 19, 6pm

Get a book – read a book – discuss a book! The first 30 ‘Tweens to register will receive a free copy of the book – to keep! The Zoom meeting will include trivia challenges, MAD Libs, games and more. Registration deadline to receive a copy of the book: July 12.