RSVP for ’Tween Mystery Night

via Zoom. RSVP for link.

press release: Science Fair Mystery, Monday, March 22, 6pm (Ages 9-12)

Register with Middleton Public Library by Friday, March 12. It’s the final round of judging at the Science Fair 2050. Who will win the top prize? Will it be the Cat-Language Translator? The gravity-defying Super Bounce Boots? It’s a close contest … until someone wrecks the science lab! Everyone will have a role to play — you might even be the culprit! Analyze clues, hear from witnesses, interrogate suspects — and solve the mystery. Registration required. Space is limited to 16 suspects (oops, participants). Questions or comments? Please contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.