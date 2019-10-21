Tween Mystery Night
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Do you have what it takes to solve A Mansion Mystery? Come be part of the action. Everyone will have a role to play; you might even be the culprit. Analyze the clues, hear from witnesses, interrogate the suspects, and solve the mystery! Registration is required as space is limited to 20 suspects...err, participants. Questions or comments? Please contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
