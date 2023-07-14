× Expand Jason Compton Madeleine O'Keefe (left) and Catherine Bartzen in "Twelfth Night." Madeleine O'Keefe (left) and Catherine Bartzen in "Twelfth Night," Madison Shakespeare Company, 2023.

media release: Viola’s got problems. She’s shipwrecked, broke, and lovesick.

Orsino’s got problems. He’s lonely, empty, and lovesick.

Olivia’s got problems. She’s under siege by suitors and relations, and heartsick.

Sebastian’s got it made! People keep falling in love with him and giving him money!

And the mystical land of Illyria is in its grunge phase. So that’s how that’s going.

Madison Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, a full-length, full-cast comedy about surviving calamity and destroying expectations, presented in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Twelfth Night is the Shakespeare comedy with a little (or a lot) of everything, including mistaken identity, unrequited love, siblings, swagger, and of course shipwrecks.

Directed by Colin Loeffler.

Performed outdoors at the spacious Madison Country Day School amphitheater. Bring your own lawn blanket, cushion, or chair for best comfort! Performance time two hours including one brief intermission.

Rain policy: Twelfth Night will be performed in conditions up to and including moderate rain. In the event of cancelation or postponement, tickets will be honored at a future Madison Shakespeare Company performance.