press release: Forward Theater Company will perform a staged reading of Twentieth Century at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, May 2, from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The play is the story of a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer who tries to get a former protégé (who is now a big Hollywood movie star) to be in his next show. The play takes place on a famous train, the Twentieth Century, which runs between Los Angeles and Chicago.

This reading of Twentieth Century by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur is a new adaptation by Ken Ludwig and is part of the Forward Theater Play Reading Series. Forward Theater Company is a not-for-profit professional theater company founded to provide exceptional theater experiences for area audiences and give professional actors, designers, and directors an artistic home.

This performance is free and open to the public.