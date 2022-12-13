media release: Twenty Minute Collaborations Salon is the live version of the podcast Twenty Minute Collaborations. Twenty Minute Collaborations is focused on finding ways we can collaborate better together. Each guest shares a story about a time they had a common goal with others. Most stories describe moments we would never label as collaborations even though they are. From the stories, we find wonderful lessons how we can create more impactful collaborations. This journey with Gregg Potter will bring laughs, surprises, and connecting in a way we all need more of.

The Salon live show is a way to have more open conversation with exciting impactful guests while creating space that people feel heard, appreciated, and welcome.

This event is pay what you can. There are three price options to choose from ($40, $70, $100)

This is a fundraiser for Team Hong. Representative Francesca Hong fights for working-class people, both in her district and throughout the state.

Along with recruiting and mentoring future leaders, she also regularly travels the state supporting fellow progressives, helping them hold and flip seats. Proceeds from this event will go directly towards Team Hong's commitment to building a stronger democracy that works for all Wisconsinites.

***Tickets are limited.