Brew & View. $7.

media release: Z104 Madison and Say It Out Loud Podcast present Brew ‘n View: Twilight at Majestic Theatre on October 24, featuring a take-home drinking game.

With Halloween right around the corner, it is time to dig into the classics. For former TwiHards Alyssa Allemand and Jenalee Emmert of the Say It Out Loud Podcast, Twilight is the first film that comes to mind. On October 24, the podcast along with parent station, Z104 Madison, will team up with Majestic Theatre to present a special showing of the movie.

“Watching a movie in a public space is a totally different experience than on your couch at home, especially in a room full of fans. Twilight has a well-known soundtrack and a ton of quotable lines, so this is the ultimate community experience for a TwiHard,” Allemand said. The viewing will also feature an optional drinking game for the 21+ event. Participants will receive a card with the drinking game rules upon entry.

The screening takes place on October 24 at 7:30pm at Majestic Theatre on King Street. Doors will open at 6:30pm. Advanced tickets can be found on majesticmadison.com for $5; day of show tickets will be $7.

Sixteen plus years after the release of the ground-breaking YA romance novel, Twilight, two former TwiHards, Alyssa and Jena, consider the impact of Twilight on popular culture at large as well as its influence on their tween upbringings. Every episode, they consider a different topic from complicated character relationships to soundtrack reviews. In 2022, the podcast won bronze for Best Local Podcast in Best of Madison. They have also been featured in Madison Magazine and the popular daily newsletter, Madison Minutes. Say It Out Loud is an iHeartRadio podcast affiliated with Z104 Madison. Available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more. Follow their Twitter for updates @sayitoutloudpod