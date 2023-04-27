media release: Alex Ingalls and Casey Schneider are two Minneapolis-based DJs and producers who are professionally known as TWINSICK. The duo returns to Liquid after being direct support for the sold-out Bacardi Party ft. Loud Luxury. TWINSICK gained notoriety from being praised by The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Two Friends, and Tiesto. Their current tour is stopping in NYC and Bolder, CA as well as Madison, WI! TWINSICK’s single “Jenny” has over 5 million plays on Spotify. Tickets are on sale now!

Artist Link: https://linktr.ee/twinsick

Listen to “Jenny” here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4WfO14YgktUYkdLMrHgTeF