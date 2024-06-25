Two Birds, Sun Prairie Area Community Band

Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie!

Join us Tuesday for live music, games, food and more!! Enjoy a sing-a-long at the Splash Pad with Two Birds and a performance by our very own Sun Prairie Community Band!

Grab some food at one of our food trucks, enjoy a beer from Working Draft, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!

Food Truck Lineup:

- Cafe Costa Rica

- Pancho's Tacos

- Quick Chef

- SP Rotary Club (Ice Cream)

Thank you to our supporting sponsors:

- Sun Prairie Moves

- Forever Home Real Estate

- Andy Eyers- State Farm Agent

- Sun Prairie Utilities

Kids & Family, Special Events
Music
