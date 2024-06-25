Two Birds, Sun Prairie Area Community Band
to
Wetmore Park, Sun Prairie 555 North St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie!
Join us Tuesday for live music, games, food and more!! Enjoy a sing-a-long at the Splash Pad with Two Birds and a performance by our very own Sun Prairie Community Band!
Grab some food at one of our food trucks, enjoy a beer from Working Draft, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!
Food Truck Lineup:
- Cafe Costa Rica
- Pancho's Tacos
- Quick Chef
- SP Rotary Club (Ice Cream)
Thank you to our supporting sponsors:
- Sun Prairie Moves
- Forever Home Real Estate
- Andy Eyers- State Farm Agent
- Sun Prairie Utilities