Monticello-based Two County Lines: Steve Haas and Deb Haas

Free. Hop Garden Tap Room shows take place in adjacent Paoli Mill Park.

media release: Two County Lines is a musical duo that combines the true grit talent of Steve Haas on guitar and soaring smoky vocals of Deb Haas. Previously known as the Dead Henry Duo, and both are current members of the four-piece Dead Henry band, Steve and Deb have been kicking it around southern Wisconsin at a variety of venues for a while. Steve has decades of experience under his belt and has played with many other musicians in the area, while Deb is newer to the scene, having been singing in the public eye for just a few years but will wow you with range and style. They enjoy playing your favorite classic rock, blues, southern rock, country, and pop tunes, and may even throw out an original from time to time. Whether you need it toned down for a smaller space or reserved setting, or cranked up for a lively time, they’ve got you covered.

Their favorites include, but are not limited to, tunes by Bonnie Raitt, Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Delbert McClinton, Susan Tedeschi, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Melissa Etheridge, Chris Stapleton, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Willie Nelson, Gretchen Wilson, Blind Faith, Little Feat, Eagles, Pistol Annies, Sammy Kershaw, Pat Benatar, Hank Williams Sr., and Janis Joplin.