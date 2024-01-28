Two Crows Theatre Company Launch Party

media release: Co-artistic directors Rob Doyle and Marcus Truschinski are going back where they started to re-launch their professional theater company, Two Crows. The fledgling theater hosted its first performances in 2018 in a black box, flexible performance space at the back of the Slowpoke Lounge and Cabaret in Spring Green. On Sunday, January 28 the company will return to the venue to host a fundraiser in support of their 2024 season of full productions and staged readings of new works.

“We’re very excited to be coming back,” said Doyle. “The outpouring of support from the community has been really overwhelming. So many people have urged us to begin producing again.”

“This is such a gift for the company to have a second chance,” Truschinski added. “We worked so hard to bring Two Crows into being before the pandemic. We can’t wait to share our plans for the coming year with even bigger audiences.”

Supporters of Two Crows are invited to join the co-artistic directors for an evening of music by Ben Feiner of the Violet Palms, dramatic readings, and a sneak preview of the season ahead. Director Jake Penner and actress Samatha Newcomb will present the company’s upcoming mainstage show, The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath. Andy Truschinski will introduce the company’s new play development project and preview a staged reading scheduled for later this spring.

“The excitement is definitely building,” Doyle commented, “but we also have a very challenging task ahead – raising $25,000 in a short amount of time.”

“Two Crows is depending on the community to help us reach our goal,” Truschinski said nodding. “Right now we have pledges that will cover half of our budget.” The remaining funds will come from individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and ticket sales.

General admission tickets to the event are $15. They may be purchased in advance, online at slowpokelounge.com, or at the door on the night of the event. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the program begins at 7 pm. Donations can also be made directly through the company’s website.For more information about Two Crows Theatre Company, check out the organization’s Facebook page or visit twocrowstheatercompany.org.

About Two Crows Theatre

Two Crows Theatre Company is a nonprofit theater company in downtown Spring Green, dedicated to delivering contemporary, relevant works in a deliberately intimate setting. In addition to producing published plays, Two Crows Theatre supports playwrights as they develop new works, through workshops and public readings.

Founded in 2018 by American Players Theatre alumni Robert Doyle and Brian Byrnes the company presented two successful seasons before pausing its productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024 Two Crows relaunched with new artistic leadership, a new board of directors and new performance venue – APT’s indoor Touchstone Theatre.