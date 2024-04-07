media release: “Two Dykes and a Mic” is a hilarious weekly podcast and live show that tours internationally. It is hosted by comedians and real-life best friends, McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon. This show is the gayest and funniest of all time, so get ready to laugh until your stomach hurts. On the show, Rachel and McKenzie bring you the latest in “Gay News”, provide relationship advice with “Ask a Dyke”, share dating horror stories with weekly “Bumble Fumbles”, and entertain you with popular segments like “What’s Gayer” and “Who Tops Who”. Tune in and get ready for some queer joy and laughter!

McKenzie Goodwin is a comedian and writer based in LA. With her soft voice and low energy, she’s been compared to the “Norah Jones of comedy” and her material is known to pack a punch. And yes, she happens to be gay, but please stop asking.

Rachel Scanlon is a stand-up comedian from Minnesota. She has performed all over the country and is considered by many as one of the best comedians in the world. You might have seen her on shows like Don’t Tell Comedy, JFL’s Straight Up Stand Up, and Comedy Central. Get ready for a high-energy performance from this openly gay comedian who is sure to become your new comedy crush!