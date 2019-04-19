press release: For fans of Gryffin, Borgeous, and ARMNHMR. Two Friends is known for their viral remixes of “Trap Queen”, “I Miss You” and “Mr.Brightside”. Two Friends were quick to prove their versatile songwriting and production, drawing upon a wide variety of live instrumentation to create a truly multi-faceted sound with every release. With support now coming from the likes of Tiesto, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, and many more, the duo will undoubtedly look set to dominate this year and beyond.