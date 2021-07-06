media release: Madison 48 Hour Film Project's Two-Shot Tuesdays is a weekly filmmakers' social gathering at Funk's Pub in Fitchburg every Tuesday afternoon, evening. People usually start gathering around 5:30, and it runs until ... people go home. We often pick a theme or genre and show short films accordingly. It's a completely casual, come-when-you-want, go-when-you're-ready thing; filmmakers sharing stories of previous productions, current projects, and talking shop about future ideas.