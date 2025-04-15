media release: Embark on a journey through the unparalleled artistry of Twyla Tharp Dance as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary and Overture Center debut. Since redefining the boundaries of ballet and modern dance, Tharp has crafted more than 160 works spanning dance, film, Broadway and beyond. At this performance, discover a new work set to a reimagining of Philip Glass’s “Aguas da Amazonia,” arranged and recorded by members of Third Coast Percussion