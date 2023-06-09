Tyler Hubbard, Jimmie Allen, Drake White

media release: The 2023 American Family Insurance Championship concert will feature Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, with opening acts Jimmie Allen and Drake White, on Friday, June 9. The concert, presented by Madison Media Partners, will be held at Breese Stevens Field, Madison, Wis., as a part of the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship.

Tyler Hubbard's voice has been a staple on country music radio for more than a decade, accumulating 20 No. 1 hits as part of the multi-platinum selling duo Florida Georgia Line. The pair had hits including "Cruise," "H.O.L.Y." and "Meant To Be” and they won numerous industry awards. Tyler is also a prolific songwriter, with more than 100 songs recorded by artists such as Jason Aldean and Zac Brown. He had never made a project bearing solely his name and telling his own story until Tyler Hubbard, his debut solo album, released in January.

His debut solo single, “5 Foot 9,” released in advance of his solo album, became his 20th No. 1 hit. He set out to write the album for fans who have allowed him to do what he loves. "I wanted to make a country album that was authentic to who I am. I’m a husband, father, and man of faith, and these things all shape the stories I am telling through my music as a solo artist. I want to represent where I am today and where I’ve been as well.”

Jimmie Allen is a multi-platinum recording country music star who was nominated for Best New

Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY awards, Male Artist of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards and Outstanding New Artist nominee at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. He had two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane – “Best Show” and “Make Me Want To” and recently celebrated his fourth career No. 1 with “Down Home” off his latest album Tulip Drive.

In 2021, Allen won both the ACM New Male Artist of the Year award and CMA New Artist of the Year award and has amassed more than one billion on-demand streams. He is currently touring as a special guest on Carrie Underwood’s The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

Drake White’s music allows the listener to experience the soul and rhythm of his upbringing in the Appalachian foothills of Northeastern Alabama. His soulful voice has “whipped concert audiences across the country into a frenzy” as Drake and his band, The Big Fire, “raise the roof and summon spirits to life onstage.” It’s been described as equal parts Baptist tent revival and amped-up southern rock festival.

“We’re happy to offer this concert experience again as part of the American Family Insurance Championship for fans of both music and golf,” said Nate Pokrass, tournament director. “We appreciate the enthusiastic support for this event to help raise even more dollars for charity.”

The concert is part of the week-long American Family Insurance Championship activities beginning June 3, with tournament play June 9-11 at University Ridge Golf Course featuring player/host Steve Stricker.

Proceeds from the concert and championship are donated to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation for distribution to American Family Children’s Hospital and other local charities impacting families and children. Since 2016, the championship has raised nearly $15 million, awarded through 700 charitable grants.

Concert Gold Circle (closest to stage, field level access) - $119

Concert Reserved Grandstand (specific seat in bleachers; only designated seated option) - $69

Concert General Admission - $59 (field level access)

Add a general admission tournament ticket with any concert ticket purchase - $5

Tickets purchases for the 2023 concert are available online only at this link. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning February 24, 2023.

