Tyranena 22nd Anniversary Bash

press release: As the Wisconsin summer draws to a close, the weather starts getting cooler and the sun starts setting earlier and earlier. It’s around this time that we here at the brewery begin to reminisce about the past.... so many years, so many beers....

SOOOOO it's time for a celebration! Please plan to join us on Friday, November 5, 2021, for an outdoor 22nd Anniversary Celebration & Beer Release!

We've booked the Ryan McGrath Band and a big, white tent (with heat) for the occasion.... and there will be a slew of barrel-aged beers on tap INCLUDING the debut of this year's Anniversary Release: TWENTY-TWO, a triple barrel-aged Imperial Stout. The entire batch was aged in Woodford Reserve Rye barrels, then transferred and aged again in a mixture of Sazerac Rye and port wine barrels. Spicy, sweet and oh, so smooth.... you're gonna' love it.

And if beer and a band wasn't enough, we're bringing in El Grito Taqueria to cater this shin-dig. Come enjoy delicious street-style tacos from El Grito's rustic food truck as Wisconsin's food cart season closes out for 2021. Could be your last food truck experience of the year!

There are TWO ways you can celebrate 22 years with us:

1) BUY A TICKET & ATTEND THE EVENT ($65 per person; In-Person at the Brewery). Ticket holders are invited to join us in the celebration tent, on the south side of the brewery's parking lot. This tent is massive.... we'll have room for 1,000 or more but you'll be sharing the space with only up to 250 of your fellow beer lovers.

We'll have TWENTY-TWO on tap, as well as flagship and seasonal beers, PLUS a bunch of cellared favorites. The tent will be open to ticketed guests only (in addition to staff and a smattering of Designated Drivers).

Each ticket holder receives a lanyard and personalized badge, with coupons for the following:

• 22nd Anniversary Commemorative Glass

• One Pour of TWENTY-TWO

• 4-pack of TWENTY-TWO

• 3 – 5 oz samples of cellared favorites

As a bonus, those who purchase tickets by Friday, October 29, will also receive an individually packaged, beer cupcake (made with Tyranena beer) from Bon Ton Bakery, Catering & Deli. They are so delicious!

Ticket holders will also have first crack at purchasing additional 4-packs of TWENTY-TWO ($22 each), as well as our special Barrel-Aged Legendary Collections ($30 each). Each Legendary Collection 12-pack will have an assortment of barrel-aged favorites (while supplies last). And, yes, there will be a label that indicates what beers are in the Barrel-Aged sampler pack.

To keep check-in lines on Friday to a minimum, we will also have “packet” pickup for ticket holders on Thursday night. If you stop down to the brewery on Thursday, 11/4, with your Eventbrite ticket and a valid photo ID, you can turn it in to collect your lanyard, badge, glass and coupons. No coupons will be redeemed on Thursday; just trying to keep lines to a minimum on Friday! (Not responsible for lost or misplaced badges or coupons.)

2) VIRTUAL EVENT ($55 ; CANNOT attend or redeem on 11/5): We've had some general requests for a more physically-distanced way to participate in the 22nd Anniversary Celebration. So, here's what we can offer! Purchase a "Virtual Ticket" on Eventbrite and receive the following:

~ 4-pack of TWENTY-TWO

~ 22nd Anniversary Commemorative Glass

~ 3 wooden drink tokens (can be used later)

What's the catch; why is this virtual? Well, because you don't actually "attend" the event, even though you do have to pop by the brewery after it's over. To redeem your ticket and pickup your goodies, all you do is bring your Eventbrite ticket to the Tasting Room or Beer Garden window during our regular hours between Sunday, 11/7, and Sunday, 11/14.

VIRTUAL TICKETS CANNOT BE REDEEMED ON 11/5 OR 11/6. (Saturday, 11/6, is the Tyranena Beer Run so things will be pretty CRAZY at the brewery...)

We will reserve (set aside/guarantee) and hold on to beer and glassware sold to virtual ticket holders through mid-November.