RSVP for Tyranena Beer Run

press release: The 14th annual Tyranena Beer Run will sprint around Lake Mills once again on November 2, 2019.

This charity run features Rock Lake, with each route beginning and ending at Tyranena Brewing Company. As it is a charity event, participants are asked to bring at least two non-perishable food items to check-in/packet pickup on the day of the event. Food donations and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Lake Mills Food Pantry, with the remaining proceeds divided amongst other local charities.

This year’s run has two routes - 4.37 or 13.1 miles - that meander around beautiful Rock Lake. The registration fee includes fully stocked rest areas during the race as well as a complete dinner, two drink tickets, and a commemorative Tyranena Beer Run t-shirt. A free brewery tour will also be offered in the afternoon as well as live music that evening from 7:00pm to 10:00pm in the Tasting Room by the Madtown Mannish Boys, with no cover charge.

1/2 Barrel Run (13.1 mile Half Marathon) will begin at 11:30 am.

1/6 Barrel Run (4.37 mile Sixth Marathon) will begin at 12:30 pm.

If a runner misses their race start, it will be up to officials as to whether or not they will be able to participate. Please be on time for your race.

PACKET PICKUP: Packet pickup will begin at 9:00 am on Saturday, November 2. Registration closes on Oct. 27. For a variety of reasons, packets will not be handed out prior to race day. Packet pick up will END at 11:25 am for BOTH race routes (half AND sixth marathons).

Those interested in participating can visit www.facebook.com/ tyranenabeerrun for more details as well as a link to online registration. Participants must be 21 years or older to participate in this event - no exceptions will be entertained.

Tyranena Brewing Company is conveniently located in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, between Madison and Milwaukee. All beer on tap in the Tasting Room are brewed at the facility and patrons are welcome to enjoy a beverage in the 35-seat Tasting Room or in their spacious Beer Garden. This upcoming November will be Tyranena’s 20th anniversary.