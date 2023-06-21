Tzêra, Wrong Genre, Hogback, Kevin Mason, Christopher Kent

media release: Join us at Leopold's to celebrate the city-wide music festival, Make Music Madison! We will have a wide array of genres of music all day on the patio, weather permitting. Make Music Madison is a free, citywide, outdoor day of music held annually on the summer solstice. Our 2023 lineup includes:

Christopher Kent, 10:30am-11:30am: Milwaukee-based folk-rock musician, Christopher Kent, has been writing, playing and sharing his music with heart and passion for 25 years. Kent’s music builds on traditional folk-rock influences defined by an oft-used finger-picking style that also brings in blues riffing, and blends country-folk and rock ‘n’ roll sounds. His voice is often described warm and gentle akin in style to James Taylor. He is primarily a guitarist and vocalist but also plays keys. Playing a variety of venues from wine bars to restaurants to breweries, Kent primarily performs in the Greater Milwaukee area, but in fall of 2022 he expanded his performance reach more broadly throughout Wisconsin and into Eastern Minnesota. Typical sets include songs from artists in the folk-rock genre such as Ben Harper, Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, James Taylor, John Denver, Tom Petty among many others, a smaller mix of songs by classic blues, reggae, Irish folk and French pop artists, as well as singer-songwriter numbers.

Kevin Mason, 12:00pm-1:00pm: Kevin Mason is a master story teller and lyricist whose material touches on a range of subjects, from personal loss to ecological restoration. His cleverness and musical style liken his performance to that of John Prine or Loudon Wainwright III.

Hogback, 1:15pm-2:15pm: Formed in a scary, musty basement on Madisons east side, Hogback is a four piece band that spans many genres and styles of playing. Hogback can make you boogie and burst into tears within a single song.

Wrong Genre, 3:00pm-4:00pm: Chris and Emily Beebe are familiar faces in the Southern Wisconsin Old-Time, Bluegrass, Folk, and Irish music scene. They have a affinity for unusual tunes and songs, a knack for jam-busting with their off-beat song choices, and a pretty good sense of humor.

Tzêra, 6:00pm-7:00pm: Tzêra it’s a singer and songwriter that was passionate about music from an early age. Born and raised on a tiny island in the Caribbean, she’s been inevitably Influenced by genres like Bolero, reggaetón, latin jazz and R&B. Tzêra’s love for music materialize in a peculiar repertory of songs that she’s been performing around Madison for the past year, those which include some unreleased singles and covers from artists like Summer Walker, Amy Winehouse, Vicente García & much more.

Madison Gypsy Django Jazz Jam, 7:00pm-9:00pm: Leopold's proudly hosts Madison Django Jazz Jam every Wednesday. Come enjoy live acoustic gypsy jazz music in the style of Django Reinhardt!