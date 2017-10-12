UCP Trivia Night

press release: We are excited to share that United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County (UCP) will be holding a trivia night to benefit our programs. Join us on Thursday, October 12th at the Brink Lounge at 6:30 PM for this fun and casual event that includes appetizers, a cash bar, 50-50 raffle, and door prizes. Tickets are $20 per person or $100 for a team of six.

This event will benefit the programs of UCP, which supports over 1,600 individuals with disabilities ranging from birth to adulthood in our community.

For tickets and reservations, go to http://www.ucpdane.org/. For additional information, call Ellen Breunig at 608-237-8541 or email at ebreunig@ucpdane.org.”

Thursday, October 12, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM, The Brink Lounge

Price: $20 per person or $100 for team of six